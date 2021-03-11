Jacqueline Fernandez named in chargesheet filed by ED in Sukesh Chandrasekhar case

Jacqueline Fernandez grabbed headlines when her name came out in connection to a money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

The actress was summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) to record her statement in the case. Several stories about the actress dating the conman also surfaced on social media but Jacqueline has always maintained silence and asked for privacy. Now, as per the latest update, a chargesheet has been filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the case and it has Jacqueline Fernandez’s name.