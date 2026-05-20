Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in black sequin dress at Cannes Jacqueline Fernandez has returned to Cannes Film Festival, making another high-profile appearance at the 2026 edition of the prestigious global event. She attended luxury jewellery brand Chopard's Miracle show on the French Riviera during the ongoing 79th Cannes Film Festival. Jacqueline shared glimpses from the evening on her official Instagram handle, posting a photograph of herself walking on a purple carpet outdoors at dusk. In the image, she is seen wearing a sparkling strapless black mini-dress paired with classic black pumps. The actor captioned the post, "Tonight for @chopard Miracle show in Cannes! Beautiful collection, congrats @chopardbycaroline @carolinescouture @chopard." For the event, Jacqueline opted for a chic monochrome look featuring a strapless, form-fitting black mini dress embellished with shimmering sequins and beadwork. Representing Chopard, she accessorised the outfit with a statement diamond necklace and a matching diamond bracelet. Her look featured voluminous Hollywood waves styled with a middle parting, along with soft, smoky eye makeup and a neutral nude lip. The 79th Cannes Film Festival, running from May 12 to May 23 marks Jacqueline's third consecutive appearance at the festival

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