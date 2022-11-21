JaideepAhlawat talks about his love for The Godfather trilogy

Jaideep Ahlawat, who rose to fame with Gangs of Wasseypur, recently shared his love for the Hollywood classic The Godfather, which is a story of a mafia family, a complete crime drama directed by Francis Ford Coppola.
Jaideep, who appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Nora Fatehi for the promotion of their upcoming film An Action Hero, said, “When I watched The Godfather for the first time, I literally slept but the people around me said it was a cult film, so I decided to watch it from start to end.” The first part of the trilogy was released in 1972 and it achieved great success at the box-office. The second was released in 1974 and the third in 1990. In fact, the other two parts were also well-received by the audience.
Jaideep added, “After watching the trilogy, I was so addicted to it that I started binge-watching it every single day for three months! It is indeed a mind-blowing film.” — IANS
