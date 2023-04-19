Jake Gyllenhaal wants to be part of another Broadway musical

Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal is determined to star in another Broadway musical. “There are so many musicals I love so deeply,” Gyllenhaal, who starred in a revival of Sunday in the Park With George with Annaleigh Ashford in 2017 said at the Los Angeles premiere of his new action drama The Covenant on Monday.

“At some point, I’ve always loved Fiddler on the Roof. I’d love to do that.” Gyllenhaal’s Godmother, Jamie Lee Curtis, was at The Covenant’s premiere and recalled how the actor was supposed to star as Tevye in a school production of Fiddler on the Roof when he was a high school senior. He left the show when he was offered the lead in the 1999 drama October Sky.

“I knew then how committed he was to being an actor because most people wouldn’t give up that high school slot for a little Indie movie,” Curtis said. In The Covenant, directed and co-written by Guy Ritchie, Gyllenhaal plays an Army sergeant during the war in Afghanistan. After he’s injured, he returns to the region to help his unit’s translator (Dar Salim) escape the Taliban and come to the US. — IANS