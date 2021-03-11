Jalsa, The Rapist, Jaggi, 83 among top winners at IFFM Awards 2022

After much fanfare, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 (IFFM) announced the winners for the coveted awards for its 13th edition on August 15. This year the festival has an impressive line-up of films, short films, documentaries representing Indian cinema and from the neighbouring countries.

The list of winners includes Abhishek Bachcahn, who was honoured with Leadership in Cinema Award, Vaani Kapoor was awarded with Disruptor in Cinema Award for her path-breaking performance in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, the team of Jalsa, starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, directed by Suresh Triveni and produced by Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment, was awarded with the Equality in Cinema Award while former cricketer Kapil Dev was awarded with Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ranveer Singh in 83

After receiving the award of Best Actor for 83, Ranveer Singh said, “83 is one of the most loved films in my career. It’ll always be one of the most cherished films in my filmography. But more than the accolades it’s the process of making the film that I cherish the most. I am thankful to Kabir sir for giving me this opportunity, for guiding me and for inspiring me.”

Vaani Kapoor on winning the Disruptor in Cinema Award said, “It’s so special and kind of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to recognise Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and giving it so much dignity, respect and love. It feels so special and surreal.”

Anmol Sidhu, director

The festival was attended by various dignitaries of the Victorian government in Melbourne at the iconic Palais Theatre. Indian celebs, including Tamannaah Bhatia, Shefali Shah, Shoojit Sircar, Anurag Kashyap, Nikkhil Advani, Mohit Raina and others were also spotted at the event.

Spearheaded by director of the film festival Mitu Bhowmik Lange, this year IFFM started physically and virtually, from 12-20 August 2022. The film festival will showcase more than 100 critically acclaimed movies.

Aparna Sen on winning spree

It’s raining plaudits for Aparna Sen as her directorial The Rapist has won her the Best Director award for 2022 at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The Rapist had previously won the prestigious Kim Jiseok Award at Busan.

One for the Kapil’s Devils

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who won the Best Actor of the Year award for his role as Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial 83, said that 83 would always be one of the most cherished films in his filmography. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the jury members at IFFM for bestowing me with the Best Actor of the Year Award for my role as Kapil Dev 83 one of the most loved films of my career! It’ll always be one of the most cherished films in my filmography. I share this honour with the cast and crew of 83, who are so dear to me, and with whom I share a very, very warm bond.” Dedicating the honour to every member of 1983 Indian squad, he added, “I dedicate this honour to Kapil’s Devils, a fine bunch of gentlemen who dared to dream.”

Jalsa for Shefali

Actor Shefali Shah has bagged the Best Actor (Female) award. She won the prestigious award for her performance in Jalsa. Taking to social media, Shefali shared a video from the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022. In the clip, she is seen going up on the stage for receiving the award in a beautiful saree. She wrote, “OMGGGGG OMGGGGG OMGGGGG this is truly a #JALSA.”

Raring to go

I am very happy that Jaggi has won the award for Best Indie Film. It’s a huge encouragement for us. We have also got a Blackmagic camera as a part of the award, which is heartening as this was on our wish list. We are going to shoot our next film with it. – Anmol Sidhu, director

Winners at a glance

  • Best Actor Male—Ranveer Singh for 83
  • Best Actor Female—Shefali Shah for Jalsa
  • Best Director—Jointly won by Aparna Sen for The Rapist and Shoojit Sircar for Sardar Udham
  • Disruptor in Cinema Award: Vaani Kapoor for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
  • Leadership in Cinema Award— Abhishek Bachchan
  • Best Film—83
  • Lifetime Achievement Award— Kapil Dev
  • Best Documentary—A Night of Knowing Nothing by Payal Kapadia
  • Best Actor in a Series—Mohit Raina for Mumbai Diaries 26/11
  • Best Actress in a Series—Sakshi Tanwar for MAI
  • Best Series—Mumbai Diaries 26/11 by Nikkhil Advani
  • Best Indie Film—Jaggi, directed by Anmol Sidhu (Punjabi)

