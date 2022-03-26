Arunita Kanjilal will be a captain in Superstar Singer 2

Sony Entertainment Television is all set to bring another vibrant season of its kids-based singing reality show – Superstar Singer.

Indian Idol – S12 finalist Arunita Kanjilal will be seen taking on the role of the captain in this upcoming season of Superstar Singer.

Having won millions of hearts with her mesmerising melodious voice, the pitch-perfect vocalist from West Bengal will surely prove to be an inspiration for many young brilliant voices around the nation.

In the quest to find the best, Arunita has visited every nook and corner of the country to bring forth some of the most amazing voices.

Expressing her excitement, Arunita said, “I’m extremely excited to begin this journey with Superstar Singer 2 as a captain along with my friends and contemporaries Pawandeep, Danish, and Sayali. All of us will be joining Salman Ali the OG Captain of the show. It feels like yesterday when the four of us were jamming together at every given opportunity and it’s now that we realise that it only helped us grow as individuals.”