Jamie Dornan, Danielle Macdonald to return for The Tourist S2

Jamie Dornan and Danielle Macdonald will be returning for the second season of acclaimed BBC series The Tourist. The thriller is commissioned by the BBC in association with Stan and ZDF.
The show is created and written by Jack and Harry Williams and produced by Two Brothers Pictures in association with All3Media International.
“I’m incredibly excited to continue the story with The Tourist. Harry and Jack Williams are brilliant writers and I can’t wait for audiences to see how well Ireland and its characters are utilised to keep them guessing as the tale progresses,” Dornan said in a statement. He will also serve as executive producer on the series.
Macdonald said she is excited to reteam with Dornan for the second installment. “I’m so excited to team up with Jamie again and return for another wild adventure with an amazing cast and crew. Jack and Harry Williams are brilliant story tellers and it’s exciting to see what their minds will come up with next,” she said.
