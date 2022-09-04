Jane Fonda diagnosed with cancer

Veteran Hollywood actress Jane Fonda took to Instagram on Friday and announced that she has been diagnosed with cancer which is a treatable form of lymphoma.

The Oscar winning actress also shared that she has started a six-month regimen of chemotherapy. In her long post, Jane Fonda wrote, “This is a very treatable cancer. Eighty of people survive, so I feel very lucky. I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realise, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this.”

She continued, “Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another, and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving, and this is not right.”

Jane Fonda gained fame for both her acting and her activism starting in the late 1960s. She won Oscars for her performances in 1971’s Klute and 1978’s Coming Home. She has also starred in the films Barbarella and 9 to 5, and the Netflix series Grace and Frankie.