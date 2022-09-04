Jane Fonda diagnosed with cancer

Veteran Hollywood actress Jane Fonda took to Instagram on Friday and announced that she has been diagnosed with cancer which is a treatable form of lymphoma.
The Oscar winning actress also shared that she has started a six-month regimen of chemotherapy. In her long post, Jane Fonda wrote, “This is a very treatable cancer. Eighty of people survive, so I feel very lucky. I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realise, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this.”
She continued, “Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another, and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving, and this is not right.”
Jane Fonda gained fame for both her acting and her activism starting in the late 1960s. She won Oscars for her performances in 1971’s Klute and 1978’s Coming Home. She has also starred in the films Barbarella and 9 to 5, and the Netflix series Grace and Frankie.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nitish to visit Delhi to forge Opposition unity
Expected to meet Kejriwal, OP Chautala
Ahead of poll, BJP-JJP panel to sort out 'friction points'
JJP minister Babli had accused govt of graft
After Punjab, poll bug bites Himachal Pradesh doctors
Two specialists resign, another on his way out, record 12 wo...
VK Bhawra shifted, Gaurav Yadav to continue as officiating Punjab DGP
Former DGP posted Chairman of Punjab Police Housing Corporat...