Janhvi Kapoor confirms relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, wears neckpiece with ‘Shikhu’ written on it

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has finally confirmed her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya at the Maidaan screening. The actress, who looked every inch beautiful in a cream-coloured pantsuit, completed her look with a custom-made neckpiece with the inscription ‘Shikhu’, which caught the attention of many.
At the screening, the actress was seen posing with her father, Boney Kapoor, who has produced the project, and her brother, Arjun Kapoor, at the red carpet of the event. Maidaan is a biographical sports drama film written and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. It stars Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao. The film talks about the life and journey of the esteemed football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.
Rahim revolutionised the sport in the country, and it was because of Rahim that the Indian football team, which played in the 4-2-4 combination, was once called the Brazil of Asia.
