Jared Leto to essay late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld in biopic

Requiem for a Dream actor Jared Leto will star in a film about the acclaimed fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. Leto will also co-produce the yet-to-be-titled film with Lagerfeld’s ‘House of Karl Lagerfeld’. Leto will produce alongside his partner, Emma Ludbrook, through their production company Paradox.

The late fashion icon’s trusted confidants, Pier Paolo Righi, Caroline Lebar, and S’bastien Jondeau, will partner as executive producers of the film. For over 35 years, Caroline Lebar worked closely with Lagerfeld as an advisor for both his brand and personal communications, while Pier Paolo Righi has served as CEO for Lagerfeld for over 10 years.

The exact storyline is currently under wraps. — IANS