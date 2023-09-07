Jaskaran Singh is KBC 15’s first crorepati

IANS

The young contestant Jaskaran Singh, who became the first crorepati on the Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15, could not win Rs 7 crore, as he failed to answer the question on Indian mythology.

The 21-year-old Jaskaran, who hails from a small village Khalra, Punjab, aspires to become an IAS officer.

In the episode 17th of the quiz-based reality show, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Jaskaran won the hearts of the actor as well as the audience with his display of knowledge.

However, after winning Rs 1 crore, Jaskaran was not able to answer the Rs 7 crore question and he decided to quit the game. Big B lauded his decision to quit the game at the high risk point. The question of Rs 7 crore was — “According to the Padma Purana, which king had to live as a tiger for a hundred years due to a deer’s curse? The options given were — Kshemadhurti, Dharmadatta, Mitadhvaja and Prabhanjana.” After reading the question, Jaskaran said, “Sir, I have not heard of them before.