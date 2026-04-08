Jasleen Royal collaborates with Badshah

Singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal is set to collaborate with rapper Badshah for the emotionally romantic track Inaam. According to a statement, anchored in delicate production and stripped-back instrumentation, Inaam foregrounds Royal’s signature soft, expressive vocals as she traces the contours of a relationship defined by emotional security rather than fleeting intensity.

Advertisement

Narrated from a feminine perspective, the song written by Ansh Chahal centers on a quiet but decisive realisation: that love, at its most enduring, is found in presence, not performance. It captures the warmth, stillness, and emotional safety of finding someone who feels like home.

Advertisement

The release follows Koi Naam, where Jasleen Royal explored the ambiguity of undefined relationships capturing the emotional fallout of love without language or closure. Badshah lends an unexpected yet compelling dimension to the track, stepping away from his trademark high-energy persona to deliver a restrained, introspective performance. His contribution adds texture and emotional weight, folding seamlessly into the song’s melodic core. The result is a subtle tonal shift that expands his artistic range while preserving the track’s emotional restraint.

Advertisement

Jasleen states, “Inaam is a very personal song for me. It is about the kind of love that walks into your chaos and quiets everything. It is the feeling of being held, like coming home, even when everything else feels uncertain. There’s a quiet kind of love in it, where their happiness matters just as much as your own. With this song, you’ll hear a different side of Badshah. We’ve all seen his high-energy side, but here, you get to hear something much more vulnerable and real.” Badshah states, “Inaam let me explore a quieter, more vulnerable side of my artistry. It’s simple, honest and something I think a lot of people will connect with.”

Inaam is released via Universal Music and is available now on all platforms.