Jasmin Bhasin calls Aly Goni her ‘miracle’

Aly Goni celebrated his birthday recently with his ladylove Jasmin Bhasin in London. On the special occasion, Jasmin has sent the internet on a meltdown with her love-soaked birthday wish for her beau Aly.

Jasmin took to social media and wrote, “This is how I want to hold you forever my shining star. You are my miracle for who I patiently waited for. My priceless reward that I’ll never give away. You make me shine, give me so much confidence and support me in ways which are unbelievable sometimes.”

She added, “You filled me up with your light and positivity in life. I love you. With you by my side, I feel it’s just the beginning and there sooo much to achieve and build in life. Happy birthday @alygoni.”

Aly Goni soon replied to the post, “Thank you. You are the best.”

Jasmin and Aly Goni have been friends for about five years. Aly entered Bigg Boss 14 to support Jasmin. It was on the show, Jasmin and Aly had confessed their feelings for each other.