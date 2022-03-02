Jasmin Bhasin calls Aly Goni her ‘miracle’

Aly Goni celebrated his birthday recently with his ladylove Jasmin Bhasin in London. On the special occasion, Jasmin has sent the internet on a meltdown with her love-soaked birthday wish for her beau Aly.
Jasmin took to social media and wrote, “This is how I want to hold you forever my shining star. You are my miracle for who I patiently waited for. My priceless reward that I’ll never give away. You make me shine, give me so much confidence and support me in ways which are unbelievable sometimes.”
She added, “You filled me up with your light and positivity in life. I love you. With you by my side, I feel it’s just the beginning and there sooo much to achieve and build in life. Happy birthday @alygoni.”
Aly Goni soon replied to the post, “Thank you. You are the best.”
Jasmin and Aly Goni have been friends for about five years. Aly entered Bigg Boss 14 to support Jasmin. It was on the show, Jasmin and Aly had confessed their feelings for each other.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address
Says the United States is ready to tackle the challenge pose...
First IAF flight for Ukraine evacuation takes off today
IAF's C-17 aircraft can ferry over 400 individuals in one so...
Karnataka student killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Ensure safe passage, India tells Russia, Ukraine envoys | 26...
Kin: Naveen was killed when he stepped out to fetch food
Concerned parents want Modi to broker a ceasefire
Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Missile hits area 5 minutes after they cross it