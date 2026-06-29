Jasmin Bhasin hospitalised in Dubai during birthday trip, Aly Goni shares update

Birthdays do not always go as planned. Actress Jasmin Bhasin had travelled to Dubai with boyfriend Aly Goni to celebrate her birthday, but the trip took an unexpected turn when she was hospitalised after falling seriously ill with a serious infection.

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Aly, who remained by her side throughout, shared updates with fans on social media, posting photographs from the hospital — including one of him hugging Jasmin as she rested on a hospital bed, and another of her cutting her birthday cake inside the hospital room.

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In a heartfelt note, Aly wrote: "Happy Happy Birthday, Jasmin. We came here to celebrate your birthday, but life had other plans. Instead of making birthday memories, we're in a hospital room. Seeing you in pain has been the hardest part of this trip. I'd trade every celebration just to see you healthy and smiling again."

He later shared through his Instagram stories that it had been a "very difficult and emotional few days," adding that she is receiving the best care and slowly recovering.

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Jasmin and Aly have been together since 2020, when their close friendship, which began on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2018, turned into romance during Bigg Boss 14.

Fans and well-wishers have been pouring in messages for the actress, hoping for a swift recovery.