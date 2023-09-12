Jason Momoa returns with 'Aquaman the Lost Kingdom'

IANS

The teaser of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been released and it shows Jason Momoa back in the DC Universe in the sequel that’s dropping on December 20. The teaser shows the world of Aquaman being torn down to shreds as evil takes over. The video is full of action and displays top-notch VFX work. The full trailer will be released on Thursday. James Wan returns to direct the Aquaman sequel with Momoa starring as the lead character, alongside Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman.

The logline of the sequel reads, “Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all.”

“This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction,” it further reads.