Jason Momoa's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom first trailer unveiled at CinemaCon 2023

Makers of the upcoming superhero action fantasy film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom unveiled the first official trailer at CinemaCon 2023.

According to reports, director James Wan and actor Jason Momoa could not attend the grand event but appeared through a video during the Warner Bros. presentation.

Wan said the Aquaman sequel visits “beautiful strange new worlds” where it explores “interesting new characters.” “It’s an action-adventure story with a really fun bromance between Arthur and Orm,” he said. “Orm was a villain the first time around, but this time Arthur needs him.” Apart from Momoa, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Temuera Morrison, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson, and Dolph Lundgren are also a part of the film.