Jason Tham, who is best remembered as the cute villain of 'Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi', talks about his new web film Rocket Gang

What can the viewer expect from OTT film Rocket Gang?

Since the film is directed by ace choreographer Bosco Martis, you can expect a full-fledged dance movie but you’d be surprised to see that Rocket Gang also has a nice blend of action, romance, comedy and horror with a heart-warming story to tell.

What is your role in the project?

I play Bunnu, a lovable guy with a very unconventional personality. This character is full of layers, as you can’t describe him with just one colour. He’s carefree yet responsible, street smart but innocent, unconcerned sometimes but also very trustworthy. He’s that one friend in your group who you don’t take seriously, but you know what he’s saying is right.

Your unconventional looks go in your favour. Do you agree?

Yes and no! There are opportunities, but also a lot of limitations. But, honestly, I’ve been lucky.

What kind of projects are you looking out for now?

Since my bones are still intact and I am a dancer who happens to know a little about action, I would want to do an action-packed film, like War, Commando, Sooryavanshi, RRR etc.

If not an actor, what would you have been and why?

Director. I feel I have an eye for film-making, right from the storyline, script, colour scheme, lighting, directing, dubbing, colour grading, sound editing, editing of the final product. It all fascinates me.

Any dream role?

I would like to do various roles, but my childhood dream is to play a superhero.

What is your next release?

Grey Wars on Voot.

Where do you see yourself five years from now?

Directing my own film and also maybe acting in it.