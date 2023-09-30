Jawan becomes highest grosser

ANI

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s recently released action thriller Jawan continues to achieve new heights as the movie has now become the highest-grossing Hindi film in the country. On Thursday, the film collected Rs 5.82 crore, which took its total collection to Rs 525.50 crore.

With this, SRK’s action thriller film has surpassed the lifetime collection of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post which he captioned, “Jawan crosses ‘lifetime biz’ of #Gadar2 and #Pathaan. Now highest grossing film in #Hindi in #India.”

Post the success of the movie, the makers had held a press conference in Mumbai. The event was attended by SRK, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Atlee.

Shah Rukh Khan also confirmed the release date of his upcoming movie Dunki at the success event of Jawan. The superstar said, “We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami we released Jawan, now New Year and Christmas are around the corner, and we will release Dunki...”

Dunki will face a big Bollywood clash with actor Prabhas’ action thriller film Salaar.

