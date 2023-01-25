'Jealous' Ram Gopal Varma is part of 'assassination squad' to kill SS Rajamouli!

In a string of tweets, director Ram Gopal Varma has praised filmmaker SS Rajamouli, whom he is jealous of, and joked that he is a part of an “assassination squad” of filmmakers set to kill the RRR helmer.
In a banter, Ram Gopal Varma asked Rajamouli to increase his security.
RGV wrote, “From Dada Sahab Phalke onwards till now, no one in the history of Indian cinema including @ssrajamouli could have imagined that an Indian director someday will go through this moment.”
“Hey @ssrajamouli you basically surpassed every filmmaker from #KaAsif who made #MughaleAzam till #RameshSippy who made #Sholay and also the likes of Aditya Chopras, Karan Johars and the Bhansalis of India and I want to suck your little toe for that.” “And sir @ssrajamouli, please increase your security because there is a bunch of film makers in India who out of pure jealousy formed an assassination squad to kill you, of which I am also a part...Am just spilling out the secret because I am four drinks down.” —IANS
