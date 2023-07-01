Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are back again

ANI

On Thursday, Apple TV+ announced that the 10-episode third season of The Morning Show will return on September 13 with two episodes, followed by a weekly Wednesday release. Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, who are executive producers, the season three cast is led by returning stars Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee and Julianna Margulies, along with new cast members Nicole Beharie, playing a anchor on the show, and Jon Hamm.

The Morning Show is produced by the studio Media Res and executive produced by Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, along with Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films, and Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine. Mimi Leder serves as executive producer and season director.