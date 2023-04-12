Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer let 'feelings play out' on 'Friends'

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are the Hollywood couple everyone would have loved to have seen hook up off screen as well. However, despite the Friends stars’ apparent crush on each other, it just never materialised, and instead they ‘let their feelings play out’ on screen.
That’s the thought of Jennifer, 54, who further opened up on the pair’s relationship in the 1990s. They both confessed that they could have gone ahead if circumstances were different, but the timing just never fit.
While chatting on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Jennifer discussed her crush on David, who played on-screen ‘on-off’ lover Ross Geller.
Hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest asked the actress how she dealt with her feelings at the time. She responded: “We just let it play out on TV”. And when Seacrest further asked if the pair’s first kiss was ever caught on camera. “Yes,” was the response.
After Ripa asked if it was weird, she gushed “It was quite enjoyable actually” . Jennifer and David were fresh stars at that time. — IANS
