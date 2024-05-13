Jennifer Aniston pays ode to ‘Friends’ character Rachel Green’s ‘iconic’ hair accessories

IANS

Actress Jennifer Aniston has expressed love for her Friends character Rachel Green and her iconic hairstyles. The Morning Show star, 55, took to Instagram along with her haircare brand and shared throwback photos of her hair, styled with clips and hairbands throughout the different seasons of the popular show, which aired from 1994 to 2004.

The actress started off her Instagram carousel post with a shot of her hair in one of the earlier seasons of the show —- when she also premiered her infamous signature Rachel haircut — styled in an updo with an unseen clip.

She also showed her hair styled in a half-up, half-down hairstyle and tied with a silver clip into a ponytail. Additional snaps showed the actress with longer hair during the series, which was styled with at least three smaller clips that held her hair back and styled in a more complicated updo with a headband and a clip. “The clips that caused a million trends. Shout out to Rachel Green and her iconic hair accessories,” she captioned the post. In September 2023, Jennifer celebrated her brand’s second anniversary on Instagram with adorable pictures.

