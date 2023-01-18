Jennifer Lopez's film Shotgun Wedding to premiere on Lionsgate Play

The much-anticipated rom-com Shotgun Wedding will premiere exclusively for Lionsgate Play members starting from January 27 exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India, via Prime Video Channels with add-on subscriptions. It stars Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge, Sonia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, D’Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Steve Coulter, Alberto Isaac and Lenny Kravitz. It is directed by Jason Moore and written by Mark Hammer.

In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable-but-very-opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begins to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage and ‘Till death do us part’ takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones.