Jennifer Lopez's film Shotgun Wedding to premiere on Lionsgate Play

The much-anticipated rom-com Shotgun Wedding will premiere exclusively for Lionsgate Play members starting from January 27 exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India, via Prime Video Channels with add-on subscriptions. It stars Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge, Sonia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, D’Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Steve Coulter, Alberto Isaac and Lenny Kravitz. It is directed by Jason Moore and written by Mark Hammer.
In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable-but-very-opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begins to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage and ‘Till death do us part’ takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya assembly polls today
The poll panel has convened a press conference at 2.30pm
Supreme Court reserves verdict on Delhi-Centre services row
A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY C...
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur
4 China-made pistols, 8 magazines and 47 bullets seized
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Himachal Pradesh; Sukhvinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri, Pratibha Singh join it
Rahul Gandhi and others will walk 11km before taking a halt ...
Magisterial probe ordered into Sidhra encounter in Jammu
Assistant Commissioner, Jammu, Piyush Dhotra, has been appoi...