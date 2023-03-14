Jennifer Winget set for a return

Actress Jennifer Winget was last seen in the OTT show Code M, but now there’s speculation of her making a comeback on television. According to reports, she will be seen in a show on Sony TV. Beyhadh 2 was her last stint on television, wherein she played the popular character of Maya Jai Singh and was paired opposite Shivin Narang (Rudra Roy). The new show is produced by Contiloe Pictures.

Beyhadh was one of the biggest successes of her career. Jennifer started working as a child artiste and has had a long career in the TV industry. Fans are thrilled by the news of her return, and that too on a channel she has a history of having hit shows with.