Jeremy Renner yelled 'not today’ right before coming under the snow plough

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner has detailed exactly how his January 1 accident occurred, revealing that he was run over by his 14,330-pound Sno-Cat after attempting to jump back in the vehicle to save his nephew.
Renner said that he and his 27-year-old nephew, Alex, were attempting to tow a Ford Raptor out of the snow with his snow plough. He said, “It was like driving a car with one foot out of it. And it’s my mistake, and I paid for it.” Afraid that the vehicle would roll back and “sandwich” Alex with the truck, Renner attempted to jump back into the Sno-Cat to disengage it when he was run over.” Renner remembered “all of” the pain. —IANS
