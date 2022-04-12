The film, which was supposed to hit theatres on April 14, along with Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2, will now release on April 22.

Sharing the new release date, producer Aman Gill said, “As a team, we have put our blood, sweat and tears into Jersey and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. Jersey will now release on April 22.”

Apart from KGF, Jersey was also going to clash with Vijay-starrer Beast. Meanwhile, in a recent interaction, Shahid Kapoor had opened up about the box-office clash of Jersey with these two movies and said, “The fact, that we’re releasing means that we feel it’s a good time to release. Otherwise, we wouldn’t have.”