Over Rs 1.5 crore worth of antique props stolen from the sets of The Crown

While the show was in production for its fifth and final season, Netflix’s popular drama series The Crown suffered a major theft of antique props worth over $200,000 (around Rs 1.5 crores).
According to reports, an estimated 350 items were taken during the heist, including a replica Fabergé egg, a grandfather clock clockface, a dressing table, crystal glassware and silver and gold candelabras.
In a statement, spokesperson from Netflix said, “We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely. Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up.” The show’s set decorator Alison Harvey stated, “The items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale. However, they are valuable as pieces to the UK film industry.”
