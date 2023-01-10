Jhanak Shukla is engaged

Jhanak Shukla, who is remembered for playing the child actor in Kal Ho Naa Ho, got engaged to her longtime beau Swapnil Suryawanshi. She was also the lead in the TV series, Karishma Ka Karishma. The roka ceremony of the actress took place this past weekend. The actress took to Instagram to share the big news with pictures from the engagement ceremony.
In the caption, Jhanak wrote, “Finally making it official! Roka ho gaya.” Jhanak is the daughter of Kumkum Bhagya actress Supriya Shukla. The stars of Kumkum Bhagya congratulated Supriya and her daughter Jhanak.
Jhanak Shukla worked as a child actor in several movies as well as TV shows. She also featured in the Hollywood film One Night With The King.
