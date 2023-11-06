Jharkhand father's revolutionary gesture sparks hope and change

In a society where divorce remains a taboo and girls are often unfairly held responsible for the failure of a marriage, a father like Prem Gupta shines as a beacon of hope for countless Indian daughters seeking acceptance within their own families should their marriage not work out.

Realising how this story deserves to be told on national television in order to reach the largest denominator, the creative team at Zee TV extended an invitation to this remarkable father to visit the sets of singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. The legendary actor- Mithun Chakraborty was also visiting as a special guest.

On hearing how this father reversed the traditional customs of a baraat and bidaai by welcoming his daughter back with a grand procession complete with drums and celebratory fireworks, judge Neeti Mohan was reminded of her own father who has raised his talented daughters to stand up for themselves and never endure any injustice.

Along with a standing ovation, this is what judges and Mithun Chakraborty had to say. He said, “I am out of words after listening to your agonising story. You’re a tiger! I must say that until there are parents like you, no daughter will have to put up with any kind of pain. I also have a daughter, and when I was watching your video, I was literally shivering. I will pray that you don’t have to face any more difficulties in your life.”

