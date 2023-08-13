Jim Sarbh on his Made in Heaven role

Jim Sarbh spoke about his role of Adil Khanna in Made In Heaven. He credits writers and creators Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar and Alankrita Shrivastava for creating such a layered character and said that he was in “safe hands.”
Jim said, “The layers in the character were written by talented writers. Reema, Zoya, Alankrita and the writing team added the complications you see in the show, it was all on paper. As far as playing the scenes - I was in safe hands.”
“Talented directors, costume designers, cinematographers, hair and make-up team, and production designers do most of the work for me, I look and feel like the character.”
The actor added, “My house speaks so much just by itself. Apart from all that, I found it firing on all cylinders through his life — a death, a divorce, a baby, a hidden sister, a lying father, a disgruntled fiancée, and a dramatic mother.”
“He has to manage all of these situations this season, and we know he is not very good at managing his emotions. He converts hurt to anger very quickly. He overcompensates for the floor that is sliding out from under his feet by pretending to be confident.”
