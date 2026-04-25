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Home / Lifestyle / Jio’s Tadka: bite-sized stories

Jio’s Tadka: bite-sized stories

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:47 AM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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Jio’s Tadka: bite-sized stories
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JioHotstar has introduced TADKA, a new mobile-first entertainment format designed for today’s fast-scrolling audience that consumes content in short bursts between daily routines. Built for vertical viewing, each story runs 60 seconds to two minutes, offering quick yet emotionally engaging narratives without relying on traditional long-form episodes.

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Unlike condensed versions of series, TADKA is created from the ground up for short attention spans, blending romance, drama, comedy, and thrillers into fast-paced episodic storytelling. The platform focuses on youth-driven, relatable Indian stories that reflect everyday emotions, relationships, and aspirations.

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It also expands beyond Mumbai-centric storytelling by showcasing regional narratives from cities like Indore and Lucknow, with titles such as Mitti Ka Sher and Startup Junoon. Available in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, it highlights cultural diversity and authenticity.

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With over 100 titles at launch and plans for 1,000+ by year-end, backed by 50+ production houses, TADKA opens new opportunities for creators through flexible, high-volume storytelling formats.

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