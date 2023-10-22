Joaquin Phoenix to Mahershala Ali — celebs urge President Joe Biden to call for ceasefire in Gaza

Over 50 celebrities in the US have written an open letter to President Joe Biden, urging for a call for a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel.
Celebrities such as Joaquin Phoenix, Cate Blanchett, Jon Stewart, Kristen Stewart, Susan Sarandon, Mahershala Ali, Riz Ahmed, Ramy Youssef and Quinta Brunson have signed the letter. “We urge your administration, and all world leaders, to honour all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay - an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages,” the letter read.
The statement, distributed by the organisation Artists 4 Ceasefire, also included a comment from UNICEF spokesperson James Elder, emphasising the devastation inflicted on the population of Gaza by ongoing Israeli air strikes and blockades on water and power.
The signatories also include names such as Rooney Mara, Rosario Dawson, Ryan Coogler, Sandra Oh, Sebastian Silva, Shailene Woodley, Shaka King, Susan Sarandon, Vic Mensa, Wallace Shawn, Wanda Sykes, Channing Tatum, Cherien Dabis, Darius Marder, David Cross, Dominique Fishback, and Hasan Minhaj among others.
