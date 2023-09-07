Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner file for divorce

IANS

After four years of marriage, singer Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner have filed for divorce, saying that their marriage is now ‘irretrievably broken’.

The musician and the former Game of Thrones star tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating and have two children together: Willa, 3, and a second daughter, identified in the divorce documents as D, 14 months.

At this point, Joe is asking for joint custody of the children. The pop singer wants a judge to establish a parenting plan between him and The Dark Phoenix actress, which allows for ‘frequent and continuing contact with both parties’. The couple first connected through Instagram in 2016. A few months after they connected on social media, Joe and Sophie had officially begun dating with the singer even noting that he was ‘willing to settle down for her’. In October 2017, about a year after they began seeing each other, the couple announced that they were engaged.

However, they are going through marital problems for over half-a-year now, citing their difference in lifestyle, attitude and their compatibility, which had deteriorated over the years. In the divorce documents acquired, it was noted that Joe is more of an indoors person while Sophie likes to party and hang out more often. As such, the musician has been taking care of their children a lot longer than Sophie, which means that even though he has asked for a 50 per cent custody, he could ask for significantly more, given that he has been the more responsible parent.