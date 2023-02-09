John Abraham hopes that a prequel of Pathaan reveals his character’s backstory

YRF’s Spy Universe unleashed its most notorious villain in the form of John Abraham aka Jim in Pathaan.

Speaking about what he loves about Jim, John says, “Jim is a refreshingly suave villain, with very well etched out characterisation that dives into why he became what he became! Imagine the pain he endured, imagine the hurt that broke him and turned him into the man he became. To me, Jim was a very powerful character and yes, it would be great if Aditya Chopra wants to bring him back and tell the world how good a super-spy he was and how he became a ruthless mercenary later.”

He adds, “As Luthra (Ashutosh Rana) says in Pathaan, Jim and Kabir are the best in business. So, there could be lots to explore if a film is made on Jim…”