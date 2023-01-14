John Abraham is not upset with Pathaan trailer

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan, which is slated to release on January 25, has become controversy’s favourite child. Apart from Deepika Padukone’s bikini colour or comparisons with Hollywood films, the latest one has been John Abraham dodging questions about the film’s trailer.

At an event in Mumbai, John did not answer questions regarding the film and the videos from the event have been inviting trolls and memes. Many speculated that John is not happy with the trailer. However, John has dismissed the rumours.

He wrote on Instagram stories, “In my years in cinema this moment, right here… right now, is a special one. It’s amazing that you have showered so much love on the trailer of Pathaan. A lot of hard work has been put into making this one. It’s a biggie. Adi (Aditya Chopra) has always given me some of my best roles & I can’t wait for you to see what Siddharth Anand has done with me and the film! I want to say much about Pathaan but let’s all wait for Jan 25th! Get set for an awesome big screen entertainer! Thank you once again for the overwhelming response to our trailer!”