John Abraham is not upset with Pathaan trailer

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan, which is slated to release on January 25, has become controversy’s favourite child. Apart from Deepika Padukone’s bikini colour or comparisons with Hollywood films, the latest one has been John Abraham dodging questions about the film’s trailer.
At an event in Mumbai, John did not answer questions regarding the film and the videos from the event have been inviting trolls and memes. Many speculated that John is not happy with the trailer. However, John has dismissed the rumours.
He wrote on Instagram stories, “In my years in cinema this moment, right here… right now, is a special one. It’s amazing that you have showered so much love on the trailer of Pathaan. A lot of hard work has been put into making this one. It’s a biggie. Adi (Aditya Chopra) has always given me some of my best roles & I can’t wait for you to see what Siddharth Anand has done with me and the film! I want to say much about Pathaan but let’s all wait for Jan 25th! Get set for an awesome big screen entertainer! Thank you once again for the overwhelming response to our trailer!”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur
Chaudhary Santokh Singh collapses during the rush in the yat...
Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died
He feels uneasiness and collapses; Chaudhary Santokh also as...
National Disaster Management Authority bars govt institutions from sharing data on Joshimath land subsidence with media
Says multiple interpretations are creating confusion
Intense cold grips Punjab; state enveloped by dense fog
Bathinda is the coldest place in Punjab