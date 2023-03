Disney+Hotstar is all set to present comedy show, Pop Kaun. It is directed and created by Farhad Samji. In a funny video that’s doing the rounds on social media, comedy stalwarts Johnny Lever and Saurabh Shukla did a fun spinoff from the blockbuster movie, Pathaan, expressing their concerns on who will continue the legacy of comedy after them. The duo then announced their association with comedy series, Pop Kaun.