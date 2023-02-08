Johri teaser is out

Atrangii has teamed up with content production house Endemol Shine for Johri. It is the story of an ordinary man becoming a diamond tycoon. It showcases the rise and equally dramatic fall of a businessman. Johri stars Nishant Malkani and Charu Asopa in the lead roles, and will be directed by the Partho Mitra. Nishant shared, “I feel this is the most challenging role that I have played in my career, as it is a character’s full story - from a young boy to a diamond mogul.”
The teaser shares a glimpse of Niraj (Nishant Malkani) in two dynamic avatars, one of a common man and then a diamond mogul.
Charu added, “I am very excited as the teaser of Johri has just been dropped. We have made a series that summarises the human vice of greed beautifully. I’m coming back to acting after a long time, so very excited for my OTT debut.”
