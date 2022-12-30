ZEE5 to premiere fantasy comedy Rocket Gang.

ZEE5 has announced the world digital premiere of the fantasy comedy Rocket Gang. Directed by Bosco Leslie Martis, Rocket Gang consists of an ensemble cast featuring Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta, Jason Tham, Mokshda Jaikhani, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Tejas Varma, Aadvik Mongia, Jayshree Gogoi, Dipali Borkar and Siddhant Sharma. Produced by ZEE Studios, Rocket Gang will premiere on December 30 on ZEE5.
Aditya Seal said, “I am excited for the film’s digital premiere on ZEE5. With the platform’s presence in 190+ countries I am sure the film will reach a wider audience. We have worked very hard during the shoot of this film; I really hope that the viewers have fun while watching it as much as we did while making it.”
