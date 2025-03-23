Jolly LLB 3 on way

Actor Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer 'Jolly LLB 3' has finally got a release date. The Subhash Kapoor's directorial is set to hit the theatres on September 19. Akshay and Arshad recently wrapped up the Jolly 'LLB 3' Rajasthan shoot. Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared a video from the set of 'Jolly LLB 3' with Arshad.

Both can be seen riding bikes in the footage while covered in blood. The video hints that the BTS may be from a combat scene in the film.

Akshay captioned the video, "And that's a schedule wrap! As you can see both the Jollys had a jolly good time in Rajasthan. #JollyLLB3.” In 2017, Akshay and Huma Qureshi starred in 'Jolly LLB 2', a spiritual sequel to Jolly LLB, released in 2013. The first film featured Arshad and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. Amrita Rao also starred in the first part.