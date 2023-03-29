Jonathan Majors charged with assault

Actor Jonathan Majors was arraigned on several assault and harassment charges, according to the Manhattan DA’s office.

In the complaint, the unnamed female accuser claims the defendant did “strike her about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear”. She also claims he “put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain.”

Majors was arrested on Saturday in Manhattan in an alleged “domestic dispute.” He was arraigned on Sunday on several assault and harassment charges. — IANS