Journey of self-exploration

K-Drama show Oh My Venus is about a spirited young woman embarking on a journey to reclaim self-esteem
Zing is set to premiere Oh My Venus, a tale of love and discovering the beauty within. It features Young-ho (So Ji-sub) and Kang Joo-eun (Shin Min-a). The audience can watch the show on Zing in its Hallyu Time slot starting July 10.
Oh My Venus follows the story of Kang Joo-eun, a spirited young woman who embarks on a journey to reclaim her self-esteem and find true love. Portrayed by actress Shin Min-a, Joo-eun’s transformation takes an unexpected turn when she encounters the charming fitness trainer, Kim Young-ho, played by So Ji-sub. Together, they embark on a journey filled with laughter, tears, and heartwarming moments, redefining the meaning of self-acceptance and personal growth.
