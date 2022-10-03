Zalak Desai on being a part of Radha Krishn

Star Bharat’s show Radha Krishn recently completed 1,000 episodes and now the show is going to complete four years on October 4. It will air now on a new time slot of 7:30 pm. The show stars Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh as Krishn and Radha. Apart from these two, Zalak Desai, who is a well-known face of the television industry, plays a prominent character in the show.

Speaking about her role, Zalak says, “The show is very close to my heart as it’s been a journey for me to remember. It has been a learning curve for me.”