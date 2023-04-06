Jr NTR in War 2!

ANI

If reports are to be believed, RRR star Jr NTR has come on board for War 2! On Tuesday, Ayan Mukerji was reported to be helming the sequel of War. However, Ayan or Yash Raj films have not officially shared any input for this anticipated action drama.

According to a source, “Jr NTR is locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2. It’s going to be epic! Their battle of wits and their fierce showdown will definitely be an action spectacle to remember on the big screen. War is now a true-blue pan-Indian film. This move by Aditya Chopra enables War 2 to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi film and also widens the box-office potential of the film.”