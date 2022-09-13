Jubin Nautiyal denies his involvement with banned Khalistani member after #ArrestJubinNautiyal trends

Jubin Nautiyal has been making headlines for some wrong reasons. #ArrestJubinNautiyal recently trended on social media with netizens calling him anti-national amid claims that his US concert was being organised by Jai Singh. Reportedly, Jai Singh has been absconding from India and it’s said that he provides logistical support to the Khalistani movement after fleeing to Fermont in California.

Now, Jubin has denied his association with the banned Khalistani member. He said that he was not aware of any of the organisers as the contract was between his management team and Herijinder Singh, who is a promoter.

During a recent media interaction, Jubin said, “I don’t know any of those guys. The contract was between my management and a promoter named Herijinder Singh. I don’t know how it got to this point. My mother is in depression. I have nothing more to say. I’ve said it all. The news was picked up from a paid Twitter thread. No one bothered to ask me once.”

The singer even took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Hello, friends and Twitter family, I’ve been travelling and will be shooting for the next whole month. Don’t get upset because of rumours. I love my country… I love you all.”—TMS