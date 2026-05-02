“Junaid has come with his own destiny,” says Aamir Khan on his son’s career

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid is seen this week in the delicate tender love story Ek Din, the Indian adaptation of One Day, a 2016 Thai romantic drama film directed by Banjong Pisanthanakun, and starring Chantavit Dhanasevi and Nittha Jirayungyurn.

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Junaid’s father Aamir Khan is more nervous than his son. Says Aamir, “You could say that. I don’t recall being so anxious for any of my films. Ek Din is important for Junaid. He seems quite relaxed whereas I am a nervous wreck.” But Aamir is confident of the film. “It has shaped up really well, if I may say so myself. Arijit Singh has sung some truly special songs for Junaid. And his co-star is Sai Pallavi whom everybody wants to work with.”

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What makes this film especially exciting for Aamir is that his cousin Mansoor Ali Khan has collaborated on Ek Din. “Mansoor and I have worked in the past on Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Akele Hum Akele Tum. Now he has contributed considerably to Junaid’s film. So there is a sense of continuity here. I like that.”

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Speaking on his own career, Aamir says he hasn’t zeroed in on the one he wants to make next. “I don’t want to start anything until I am sure. There are some projects I am looking at seriously. I will zoom in on one of them, now that Junaid’s film is released. For the past couple of months my mindspace was completely taken up by Ek Din.”

In his personal space, Aamir confides he is very happy. “Well, Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I'm already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that, I will decide as we go along.”