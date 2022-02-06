Perneet Chauhan and Chandana Sharma go on a jungle safari

Besties Perneet Chauhan and Chandana Sharma recently went for a trip to the famous Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary. Speaking about their 4-day trip to the famous sanctuary, Perneet says, “This was not the first jungle trip for us. We have been to Pench and Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve earlier as we both are wildlife enthusiasts. During our trip, we saw many lions, cubs, spotted deers, peacocks, jackals and sambars. The excitement is different when you see animals in their natural habitat. The weather was also good. This trip will really be memorable.”

So, what’s the best part of their friendship? Perneet says, “It’s been 13 years and what we love about our friendship is that we both have each other’s back through highs and lows. Chandana is very protective towards me and I love that about her. We first met on the sets of Love Ne Mila Di Jodi and we instantly clicked. We share a genuine bond of care and trust and we can depend on each other completely. I have been a part of this industry for long but never made friends for parties and media attention and nor has Chandana. When you travel with your bestie, it’s relaxing, effortless and a lot of fun.”