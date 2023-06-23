Just a bit of fun...

—IANS

It came as a surprise when actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui mentioned actor Hrithik Roshan’s name during the promotion for Tiku Weds Sheru, a film produced by Kangana Ranaut.

For the unversed, Kangana and Hrithik were at loggerheads after the actress claimed of once having an affair with him. She even called him a “silly ex” in an interview.

Now, on Instagram, Nawazuddin shared a promo for the upcoming film. In the clip he is seen sitting on a sofa and introducing himself.

He says: “Hello doston, mera naam Sheru hai and log mujhe pyaar se Sheru hi bulate hain. Main Bollywood main kaam karta hun. Chhoti moti filmo ka bada producer hun.” Nawazuddin then starts showing pictures of him with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

He adds: “Hrithik gaya hua tha isliye nahi hai.” The actor then gives a spin to his popular line from Gangs of Wasseypur 2 as he talks about his preferences for a suitable girl for marriage. “Main aisi ladki dhund raha hu jo mera dhyaan rakhe lekin mujhse zyada mere bhai ka, baap ka, dada ka sabka dhyaan rakhe.” Tiku Weds Sheru also stars Avneet Kaur. It will release on Prime Video on today.