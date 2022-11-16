TV actors Nyrraa M Banerji and Vin Rana in a music video

Baba Beats, a platform by Baba Films, is bringing new concepts that have caught major attention of music lovers.

The latest launch is a music video with actors Nyraa M Banerji and Vin Rana. Titled Aur Kitna Rulayegi Tu, it is a heart-break song that is very relatable.

Speaking about her experience, Nyrraa says, “It’s a very unconventional, very different kind of a song. It is also shot in a very different way.”

Aur Kitna Rulayegi Tu is sung by Varun Jain and directed by Chirag Arora. Lyrics are by Faiz Anwar and music is by Harish Sagane. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nyrraa is currently working in Colors’ Pishachini.