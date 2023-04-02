Actress Gauahar Khan has called celebrity couple Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey “dumb” and asked them to “get an education” after they made a comment on fasting during Ramzan. The couple was recently caught laughing over the aspect of fasting during Ramzan, where the Baby hit-maker had also said that it “deprives your body of nutrition.”
Gauahar took to her Instagram stories, where she gave a piece of her mind over the comment.
She shared the interview shared by a page on Instagram, where Justin and Hailey discuss the concept of fasting and how it doesn’t make sense for them to fast.
“I gotta really think about that, I have never really done it...I think our bodies need nutrition to think properly.” Justin said. Hailey added, “If you want fast off the TV, fast off your phone, but fasting off food... it never really made sense to me...” Gauahar posted the video on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Just proves how dumb they are. Only if they knew about the science behind it. And the health benefits from it! Get an education @Justinbieber and @haileybieber. It’s okay to have an opinion. But be intelligent enough to put it forth correctly.” —IANS
