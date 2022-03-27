Francis Ford Coppola pleads for end to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Legendary director Francis Ford Coppola made an impassioned plea for the Russian invasion of Ukraine to end during his acceptance speech at ICG Publicists Guild awards luncheon.
“I confess I met Putin, and I met Zelenskyy who is really a show business guy, his whole government, all of them are actors,” Coppola. “And I know of what I speak when I say, if one word would just be said, one word with the force of meaning: Stop. It would (be) stop.” —IANS
